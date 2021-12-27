Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The $55b question: Was the Reserve Bank's QE programme worth the money?

8 minutes to read
After its quantitative easing programme, the Reserve Bank is sitting on $55 billion in Government bonds. Photo / 123RF

After its quantitative easing programme, the Reserve Bank is sitting on $55 billion in Government bonds. Photo / 123RF

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

The Reserve Bank's version of quantitative easing (QE) - buying Government bonds to suppress interest rates - came to $55 billion by the time it stopped in July.

It was the central bank's first stab

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.