Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr hits back as row over capital rules resumes

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says bank capital is an "utter red herring" in the banking sector competition debate. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Commerce Commission’s study on competition in the banking sector is reinvigorating the mudslinging seen pre-Covid, when the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) started looking at strengthening banks by making them hold more capital.

