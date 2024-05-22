Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reserve Bank and financial markets at odds over timing of first OCR cut

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr dismisses suggestion the Monetary Policy Statement is a jawboning exercise. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr dismisses suggestion the Monetary Policy Statement is a jawboning exercise. Photo / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is continuing to dash the hopes of borrowers hanging out for an official cash rate (OCR) cut before the end of the year.

While its Monetary Policy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business