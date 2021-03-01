Renovated Scenic Te Pania Hotel reopens after flooding

The Scenic Te Pania Hotel has reopen after damage caused by November's deluge. Photo / Supplied

One of Napier's most recognisable hotels is back open after significant damage caused by November's deluge forced its doors to close.

Last year's widespread flooding caused nearly 600 properties in Napier to be officially classed as flood-damaged after 237mm of rain was recorded in the city in 24 hours – making it Napier's second-wettest day on record.

The Scenic Te Pania Hotel suffered "critical infrastructure" damage across the kitchen and electrical hubs, as well as damage to the restaurant, bar and lower level guest rooms.

But the Marine Pde hotel, which has 109 rooms, has reopened after completing remedial works to the lower part of the hotel.

Hotel general manager Kerryann Gibbs said guests have already begun to rebook.

"To open on day one with a conference in-house and the hotel more than half full is testament to the great relationships our team has forged with guests over the years as well as the hotel offering itself," she said.

New carpet, furnishings and remediated infrastructure has also been completed.

Gibbs thanked the hotel team and contractors who made reopening possible over the holiday season and during "a time when trade services were in such demand throughout the region".

The project was led by Josh Overeem of Oak Constriction, who served his apprenticeship on the original construction of the hotel.

Overeem said: "The overall situation in the region made for very challenging times given the massive pull on trade resources across the spectrum and the fact that they were also heading into the traditional holiday season when trade services are scarce anyway."

Gibbs added that she was "beyond proud" of getting guests into the hotel a few days ahead of schedule.