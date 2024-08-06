Container shipping line Maersk is encouraging New Zealand importers and exporters to plan ahead and consider advancing their orders as the Red Sea security risk impacts Oceania trade through vessel diversions and higher shipping rates.

Supply chain delays are on the cards as the Oceania region enters peak import season and in the lead-up to “Golden Week”, a week-long national holiday in China when factories will be closed, said Maersk Oceania regional head of market My Therese Blank.

An imbalance of supply and demand had caused freight rates to rise across all markets, though the increases affecting Oceania shipping lagged those of east-west global trade, Blank said.

Port of Tauranga and Port of Auckland report knock-on effects from the ongoing shipping security tension.

A spokeswoman for Port of Tauranga, the country’s biggest port and main export gateway, said there were “big problems” with Asia shipping, especially Singapore and Malaysia, and also Shanghai, China.