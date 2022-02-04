A complete set of Cook's Voyages books sold for $130,000 at Webb's auction house this week. Image / Supplied

A complete set of Cook's Voyages books sold for $130,000 at Webb's auction house this week. Image / Supplied

A complete set of set of Cook's Voyages in first editions sold for $130,350 this week at Webb's, far outstripping the pre-auction estimate of between $50,000 and $80,000.

The price fetched is a record for New Zealand and believed to be the second highest in the world paid for a set of Cook's Voyages.

The voyages of Captain James Cook (1728-1779) included three volumes relating to the famous explorer's circumnavigation of the globe.

The set was billed as "a collector's dream", and a rarity with all books in their original bindings and in fine condition.

The First Voyage was published in 1773, the Second Voyage in 1777, and the Third Voyage in 1784. The previous owner bought the set from the distinguished London auction house, Bonham's.

The complete set of Cook's Voyages in first editions, published between 1773 and 1784, were in remarkable condition given their age. Photo / Supplied

Webb's head of decorative arts Ben Erren said sets of this quality had not come on the market for many years. Often bindings were damaged or sets were cobbled together from more than one incomplete set.