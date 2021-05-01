Website of the Year

Real estate career proving popular post-Covid-19-lockdown

7 minutes to read
Carlos Del la Varis, 22 from Eves Gate Pā. Photo / Supplied

Zoe Hunter
The Covid-19 lockdown has provided the keys to unlock a career in real estate for aspiring agents, with more Bay men and women in their 20s keen to enter the profession.

Changing work circumstances and

