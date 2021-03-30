Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Real estate agent 'shaved' price $100k without telling owners, guilty of unsatisfactory conduct

5 minutes to read
The tribunal heard the complaint against Harveys' agent Michael Sheldon. Photo / file

The tribunal heard the complaint against Harveys' agent Michael Sheldon. Photo / file

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

A real estate agent "shaved" $100,000 off the asking price of an Auckland property without seeking vendors' permission, resulting in him being found guilty of unsatisfactory conduct.

The Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal heard the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
one roof