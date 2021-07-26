Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ready for blast-off? UBS highlights hot space stocks

6 minutes to read
Rocket Lab is due to hit the Nasdaq by the end of September with an anticipated US$4.1b valuation. Photo / Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is due to hit the Nasdaq by the end of September with an anticipated US$4.1b valuation. Photo / Rocket Lab

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Giant investment bank UBS says recent space launches by Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos are just the beginning.

By 2030, space tourism will be a US$4 billion per year business, according to a July

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.