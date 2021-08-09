Voyager 2021 media awards
RBNZ should consider double interest rate hike - ASB economist

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr should consider a 50bps interest rate hike next week say ASB economists. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Liam Dann
The Reserve Bank should consider a double-hike next week, lifting the official cash rate by 50 basis points to get ahead of inflation pressures in the economy, says ASB senior economist Mike Jones.

Most economists

