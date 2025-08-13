Forsyth Barr Investment Adviser Mark Richardson joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss whether the time is right to pay down debts or invest that spare cash.

The mortgage rate cutting merry-go-round is in full swing as a third major bank moves to lower its home loan rates.

Kiwibank said from today it was dropping some of its fixed home loan and term deposit rates ahead of an expected Official Cash Rate (OCR) cut next week.

The bank’s special one-year fixed mortgage rate will decrease 10 basis points (bps) to 4.79%, matching moves this week by ANZ and BNZ.

Kiwibank is cutting its special two-year fixed term rate by 6bps to 4.89%.

The largest drop is a 20bps cut to its six-month special (5.09%) and standard (5.99%) rates.