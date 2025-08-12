Mortgaged households will continue to see the benefits of falling interest rates, putting more money in their pockets. Photo / 123RF

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Mortgaged households will continue to see the benefits of falling interest rates, putting more money in their pockets. Photo / 123RF

BNZ has cut most of its home lending rates to its lowest levels in three years. It is the second major bank to drop rates this week.

The move comes a week out from the next Official Cash Rate (OCR) decision, which is widely expected to be a cut of 25 basis points (bps).

The Bank of New Zealand said its one-year and 18-month fixed home loan rates will both decrease 10bps to 4.79% effective immediately.

BNZ now shares the lowest one-year fixed rate among the big banks with ANZ, which dropped its special rate on Monday.

The largest drop to BNZ’s lending rates was its six-month fixed rate, which fell 20bps to 5.29%.