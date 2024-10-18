“It made me angry, blaming children for not seeking help," says a rape survivor, who successfully took on ACC in court. Photo / 123rf
WARNING: This story discusses distressing content, including child sexual abuse.
The Accident Compensation Corporation is putting nearly $3.6 billion aside after a rape survivor’s four-year legal win is expected to see more than 100,000 people become eligible for support from the state injury insurer.
The multi-billion dollar figure is forACC to pay people lost potential earnings after they have been unable to work as adults due to unreported mental injuries suffered as children.
Before the rape survivor (referred to as Sarah) won her legal battle against ACC in December, ACC only compensated those who reported childhood injuries when they were under the age of 18.
The problem, however, is that children often are unable to report abuse.
In Sarah’s case, she was abused between the ages of 2 and 17, including by her grandfather and uncle. Her parents told her to “shut up” about the abuse and prevented her from going to the doctor on her own.
When she had her application for a “loss of potential earnings” claim declined by ACC, she took to Google to find a lawyer to seek justice.
“It made me angry, blaming children for not seeking help. It was victim-blaming,” she told the Herald.
Despite this, Sarah worried the court ruling could expose ACC to fraud.
“I don’t know whether I should be saying this,” she admitted, but said she feared some people would pretend to be victims “just to make money”.
“That keeps me awake at night.”
While Sarah’s perpetrators were incarcerated after she laid criminal charges against them when she was 35, ACC chief executive Megan Main explained ACC doesn’t require claimants to use criminal convictions to prove they were abused.
She said ACC was still figuring out how it would change its systems to ensure its interpretation of the law aligned with that of the courts.
“There isn’t a hard line around the ACC scheme. That’s what can create a lot of difficulty for clients and potential clients,” Main said.
She acknowledged how sensitive the situation was – ACC would need to be mindful of getting the facts required to ensure people received what they’re entitled to, without re-traumatising them.
“It’s a really complex decision to implement,” Main said.
She made the point that ACC would also need to factor in other payments - those applying to be back paid might have already received payments from ACC or the Ministry of Social Development.
If someone had been on Jobseeker Support, for example, ACC might only pay them the difference between this, and the “loss of potential earnings” owed to them.
Sarah said the type of support provided mattered.
“The Ministry of Social Development is limited in what they can do for people like me, who want to work, but can’t work,” she said.
“ACC provides psychologists and councillors, where Work and Income is more trying to get you to do your CV.”
Sarah was grateful to her support network, as well as her lawyer, Beatrix Woodhouse.
“If she hadn’t believed so strongly in what I was trying to achieve, we wouldn’t have got over that finish line,” she said.
ACC’s deputy chief executive and head of finance, Stewart McRobie, explained it was very difficult to figure out how the court ruling would affect ACC’s bottom line.
This exercise involved estimating how many victims there were in New Zealand, how many would come forward, and how much they would be eligible to receive.