While ACC has developed a “Three-year Investment Plan” to get help improve its performance, it noted the situation wasn’t clear-cut.

It pointed to staff shortages across the wider health sector, delaying how long it takes claimants to access health services and increasing the length of time between consultations.

“Timely and regular access to primary, secondary and tertiary care are critical to rehabilitation,” ACC said.

Another issue ACC faced was that two court judgments increased the scope of what it covers and the breadth of who’s entitled to this coverage.

This pushed up its outstanding claims liability, or its estimate of what it will spend on claims related to injuries that have already occurred, to the tune of $3.6b.

Victims of unreported childhood sexual offending, unable to work as adults, are largely the beneficiaries of this.

ACC is figuring out how to interpret and implement a Court of Appeal ruling (ACC vs TN), including by back-paying people mentally injured by sexual offenders when they were under 18.

Because ACC’s financials are consolidated within those of the Government, the financial headwinds it faced in the year to June 2024 materially affected the Government’s books, released last week.

The Treasury attributed $4.1b of the Government’s $12.9b (operating balance before gains and losses) deficit in the year to ACC.

The Government’s deficit was the largest since 2020, when an enormous amount was spent on the Covid-19 response.

The pinch for all the governing parties is that they campaigned both on getting the books back to surplus quickly and keeping taxes down.

Minister for ACC Matt Doocey now needs to decide whether to hike ACC levies to enable ACC to better cover its costs, so it doesn’t weigh on the Government’s books.

Last month, he said, “It is my expectation ACC will look at existing costs within the scheme to ensure that any levy increase is absolutely justified before final decisions are made.

“I have also set clear expectations to ACC around improving rehabilitation performance by the end of the parliamentary term, and it is my expectation ACC will better use injury prevention as a lever to improve its performance.”

ACC is proposing to increase the levies it collects from vehicle owners to cover the costs of injuries that involve moving vehicles on public roads by up to 7.8% a year over the next three years.

It is also suggesting upping the levies it collects from wage and salary earners to cover injuries suffered by workers outside the work environment by up to 4.8% a year over the next three years.

In addition, it is proposing to hike the levies it collects from employers and self-employed people to cover injuries that happen in the work environment by up to 4.8% a year over the next three years.

