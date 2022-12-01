The Hits reached its biggest-ever audience, with the Jono & Ben Breakfast Show leading the charge. Photo / NZME

Newstalk ZB, The Hits and ZM have celebrated big wins in the latest GfK Commercial Radio Survey.

ZB grew its overall share of audience to 15.3 per cent. The Mike Hosking Breakfast held the top spot again, with 21.6 percent share of audience and more than 464,000 Kiwis tuning in.

Kerre Woodham’s morning show, Heather Du Plessis-Allan’s Drive show and Marcus Lush’s night show all took out top spots in their respective time segments.



NZME, publisher of the Herald, owns Newstalk ZB, ZM and The Hits. NZME chief radio officer Jason Winstanley said today’s results showed the radio stations had a depth of talent and diversity of content resonating with audiences.

Newstalk ZB has been the country’s most popular commercial station for 15 years now.

The company said The Hits and ZM also had stellar results, with The Hits increasing its overall audience share and growing its listener base to reach more than 443,000 Kiwis.

That was The Hits’ biggest-ever audience, and the station also grew listeners across its breakfast, workday and afternoon shows.

Winstanley said The Hits’ breakfast - led by Jono & Ben - attracted more than 200,000 people.

And 192,000 listeners dialled into Brad Watson and Laura McGoldrick’s Drive show on The Hits.

Meanwhile, ZM’s Drive show with Bree Tomasel and Clint Roberts also notched up growth in audience share and listeners.

NZME chief content officer Mike McClung said he was grateful to loyal audience members and to staff working hard to deliver informative, fun and compelling content for listeners.

“Our radio stations and digital audio network are so diverse, with something for everyone of any age, and any interest.”