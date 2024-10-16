Qantas starting new Dreamliner flights across the Tasman, trimming New York services

Qantas is boosting capacity between Brisbane and Auckland with the addition of Dreamliner flights but will trim back its Auckland-New York schedule next year.
The airline said a widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliner will be introduced on the Brisbane - Auckland route for the first time from August 2025, operating alongside 737 and A330 flights. This will boost capacity by 40%.
But it is dropping one of its six weekly services from Auckland to New York where it competes with Air New Zealand. The change will happen on February 6 - Waitangi Day.
It is also deploying its new A220 aircraft on an international route - Darwin to Singapore - in a sign of what it may do in the future for new transtasman routes between smaller centres when it gets more planes into its fleet.
The airline said it is boosting its international network with new aircraft and a new destination, as well as schedule changes which will better utilise its fleet and support growing customer demand in key Asia Pacific and United States markets.