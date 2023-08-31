Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

PwC former auditors of Fonterra’s books cop censure and costs following Colin Armer complaint

By
5 mins to read
Auditors' professional institute said Fonterra case was complex and the decision "robust". Photo / Michael Craig

Auditors' professional institute said Fonterra case was complex and the decision "robust". Photo / Michael Craig

Two former PwC auditors of Fonterra’s books between 2017-2019 have been censured by their professional body and ordered to cover the $150,000 costs of an investigation into their work, which arose from a complaint by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business