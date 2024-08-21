PwC braced for 6-month ban in China over Evergrande audit

PwC China was the country’s largest accounting firm by revenue in 2022, according to government data.

The ban would prevent PwC China from signing off on financial results and initial public offerings and from conducting other regulated activities, multiple clients told the Financial Times.

The firm has assured clients that staff will keep working during the suspension and will be able to certify the audit opinions on their 2024 annual reports once the ban is lifted in March.

The countrywide ban would eclipse the punishment handed to rival Deloitte last year for a “serious audit deficiencies” in its work for China Huarong Asset Management. Deloitte paid a $31m fine and its operations in Beijing were suspended for three months.

Many mainland-listed clients are barred from working with an auditor that has been sanctioned by the authorities within three years.

PwC’s China unit has already lost at least two-thirds of its accounting revenues from mainland-listed clients this year as they have switched to other firms, an exodus that exposes the scale of the fallout from its Evergrande audit failure.

Some of PwC’s state-owned clients are rushing to release mid-year results to minimise the collateral damage.

Bank of China, which is using PwC for its midterm report but has already switched to EY for its annual audit, has moved its results release date forward by one day to August 29.

A person at the bank said finance ministry officials had told them the penalty announcement against PwC was expected by the end of August.

Bank of China did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Mainland-listed and state-owned clients account for a minority of PwC China’s revenue.

It is actively seeking to reassure its biggest internationally listed clients, including Chinese internet giants Alibaba and Tencent, that it can complete their 2024 audits, according to two people at client companies, in an attempt to retain as much of its business as possible.

It has also encouraged some clients to sign contracts for future services in 2025.

“PwC promised to complete the annual report, so we chose to believe them,” said one Hong Kong-based client briefed by PwC partners.

“If the penalty turns out differently than what they’ve indicated, we may reconsider, but we don’t want to kick them when they’re down.”

The loss of clients and the looming penalties have prompted accelerated lay-offs across PwC’s branches in China that are aimed at cutting costs.

PwC China said “it would not be appropriate to comment” on “an ongoing regulatory matter”.

Written by: Stephen Foley in New York, Cheng Leng in Hong Kong and Eleanor Olcott and Wenjie Ding in Beijing

© Financial Times