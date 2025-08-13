Advertisement
Premium
Updated

Public sector expertise eroded by the rise of the generic official – Roger Partridge

By Roger Partridge
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

New Zealand's public service lacks expertise and a report warns of costly errors. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Roger Partridge
Roger Partridge is chair and a senior fellow at The New Zealand Initiative (www.nzinitiative.org.nz)

THE FACTS

  • Ministers are often advised by officials lacking deep technical expertise, leading to flawed advice and errors.
  • The public service prioritises generalists over specialists, devaluing deep expertise in favour of mobility and breadth.
  • Experts argue for revaluing subject matter expertise and promoting capability to address complex challenges effectively.

Something has gone badly wrong in the public service. From energy policy to financial regulation to education, ministers are too often advised by officials lacking the deep technical background their roles demand.

This chronic loss of subject-matter expertise repeatedly surfaced in consultations for The New Zealand Initiative’s forthcoming

