Public invited for first look inside expanded Puhinui bus/train station

A contract has been awarded for the new Puhinui Rail Station Interchange, with work to begin in October.

A $69 million project to upgrade and vastly expand a south Auckland train station opens to the public this weekend, before going into operation from Monday.

Puhinui Station between Manukau and Papatoetoe has a new train station building but a bus interchange has been added to make it a new transport hub.

An open day will be held today from 11am until 3pm. Displays will show information about the design and construction of the station.

Representatives from Auckland Transport and Jasmax will be available to answer people's questions about the new facilities, design, construction and uses.

Transport Minister Michael Wood and Mayor Phil Goff are due to open the station before the public are invited into the building.

Auckland Transport says the station will be fully staffed and has four escalators, stairs, big lifts for passengers with luggage, public toilets using rainwater for flushing, drop-off zones, short-term parking bays, new and larger platform shelters, a HOP ticket gateline and CCTV.

The station was designed by Aurecon and Jasmax and built by a McConnell Dowell/Built Environs joint venture.

The station has space for more platforms and KiwiRail's third and fourth rail lines.

Peter Engstrom, of Jasmax, said the project had converted what had been a small, suburban railway station into a substantial, future-fit rapid transit interchange to connect buses with trains.

The internal ceiling cladding was Innowood, composite timber panels made from a byproduct from sawmills, Engstrom said.

The building clad in aluminium enfolds both railway tracks, so there is no need for a walkway over the top of the lines like many other railway stations, Engstrom said.

All public areas are naturally ventilated via the geometry of the roof and walls. Airconditioning is only needed in some internal pods where there are staff facilities, a shop, offices and bathrooms.

In 2019, the Herald reported the project was to cost $60m, of which 75 per cent was funded by the Government and the remainder from Auckland Council and the Regional Fuel Tax.

AT says the station off Puhinui Rd is now an interchange similar to Otahuhu, Panmure and Manukau stations and it links to Auckland Airport via bus and a 10 to 12-minute journey.

McConnell Dowell said the new station extended the platform about 19m to the north and had a new lift from the concourse.

Jasmax said key passenger functions of entranceways, ticket offices, gate-lines, escalators and platforms are clearly identifiable and arranged logically.

The use of natural light had been maximised, the architect said.