Mrkusich was commissioned to design the work for a long, low structure on the original building’s western exterior.

BJ Ball was a paper manufacturing company and the 7.6m x 3.9m mural was made from thousands of glass and ceramic tiles.

35 Graham St is to be replaced by a $650 million office development. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealand’s most active private commercial developer won non-notification last month on its application for one of Auckland’s largest new planned office blocks: a nine-level scheme on the ex-Auckland Council ex-Asset Plus site in the city’s western or Victoria precinct.

Mansons TCLM submitted documents to the council showing it plans to demolish the empty four-level offices at 35 Graham St above Fanshawe St and build substantial new offices there.

The building once housed paper manufacturing company BJ Ball. Photo / Michael Craig

The assessment of environment effects report written by planners Barker & Associates examined the importance of 35 Graham St and its origins.

The building, stretching from Graham St to Hardinge St, incorporates the original BJ Ball Building dating back to 1962 on its northwestern side.

Both the BJ Ball Building and the mural are identified as a Category B Historic Heritage Place under the Auckland Unitary Plan. Photo / Michael Craig

An integral part of the BJ Ball Building is the Mrkusich mural on the exterior of the northwest corner.

Both the BJ Ball Building and the mural are identified as a Category B Historic Heritage Place under the Auckland Unitary Plan, the Barker report noted.

The proposed modifications to the old BJ Ball Building are intended to ensure minimal loss of heritage fabric. Photo / Michael Craig

The building is not listed as a Historic Place by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga mainly due to the extensive modifications that have been made to the BJ Ball premises over time.

A heritage impact assessment prepared by Archifact shows the following modifications are proposed for the BJ Ball building:

• Remove sections of the brick wall and glazing at the basement level along the north face of the building.

• Provide new doors and glazing on the north elevation to tie in with the proposed cafe. The new doors will have steel joinery to match existing ones. • Replace existing aluminium joinery with steel joinery to match original design at the upper levels.

• Replace existing roof cladding with metal roof to match existing.

• Reinstate the original colour scheme with the ground floor spandrel painted blue and the first glazing with blue-tinted glazing spandrels at the top and bottom.

• Reinstate the “Paper House” sign along the northern facade.

Plans by Mansons TCLM as at February 2025 for the development of a large new building 35 Graham St above Fanshawe St. Development of this site would result in a nine-level office building.

Archifact’s heritage impact assessment said the proposal maintains the BJ Ball Building’s heritage values and fabric.

The proposed modifications were carefully considered to ensure minimal loss of heritage fabric, the report said.

The Milan Mrkusich mural is on the northwest corner of the BJ Ball Building. Photo / Michael Craig

Council planner Sharon Li from resource consents wrote on February 4 that adverse effects had been offset so there was no need for the application to be made public.

On its almost half-hectare site, Mansons plans a 28,434sq m, 46.7m high block with a two-level basement car park.

Architectural practice FORMiS, which designed the block, has done several other projects for the same company.

Consent was granted for the demolition of part of the existing buildings on the site and the construction of a new building for a nine-level commercial building incorporating the BJ Ball Building. Site works and all other enabling works were also consented.

Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM said the new building would have a central atrium and would be built to the highest green-star rating.

The block is due to be completed in 2028.

