Public art: Heritage Mrkusich mural retained in $650m redevelopment

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Milan Mrkusich mural at 35 Graham St, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Imminent demolition of a large Auckland office block, to be replaced by a $650 million development, won’t mean the loss of a heritage mosaic mural.

Mansons TCLM is about to demolish 35 Graham St above Fanshawe St.

The four-storey 4841sq m building at 35 Graham St with the heritage mural on the right-hand side.
But the distinctive mural by Milan Mrkusich, which is a link to

