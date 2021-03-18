Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Prominent businessman's trial: 'These three unconnected men are telling you the truth' says prosecutor

5 minutes to read

Crown prosecutor Simon Foote QC told jurors the three complainants gave reliable and truthful evidence. Photo / Michael Craig

Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

A prominent businessman is not on trial because of his wealth but for allegedly groping people who came into his orbit due to his money and influence, a prosecutor has told a court.

The rich-lister

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.