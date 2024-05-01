Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Project Kea wins land deal for NZ’s first big waste-to-energy plant near Waimate

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Project Kea by South Island Resource Recovery: wants to build the first waste-to-energy plant in this country. Photo / Supplied

Project Kea by South Island Resource Recovery: wants to build the first waste-to-energy plant in this country. Photo / Supplied

A company majority-owned by Chinese interests has won consent to buy farmland for a controversial scheme to convert rubbish into energy on Canterbury dairyland.

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information NZ released a decision from the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business