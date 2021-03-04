Project Auckland: A new agenda for Tāmaki Makaurau

Nick Dalton, TOA Architect. Photo / Damien Nikora

Iwi and Māori business communities in Tāmaki Makaurau told Auckland Unlimited, Auckland's economic and cultural agency, that they want to create and champion a new vision for their economic future. In response, Auckland Unlimited gathered business leaders, entrepreneurs, operators, and innovators to ignite vibrant dialogue and actions that challenge systemic barriers to Māori economic prosperity.

Haylee Putaranui, Fonterra and Te Aopare Dewes, Chapman Tripp. Photo / Damien Nikora

The Economic Summit, held in November 2020 was a two-day event to redesign our collective, indigenous futures.

Mihingarangi Forbes (moderator) and Bailey Mackey, Pango Productions. Photo / Damien Nikora

Attended by approximately 200 Māori businesses and professionals, attendees heard from Māori businesses and Indigenous thought leaders on topics like prosperity, infrastructure, food and health, energy, creativity and much more. The korero from the Summit is helping to form a new Māori economic agenda for Tāmaki Makaurau; a mix of practical steps and structural changes were identified as key to unlocking the unlimited potential within our region.