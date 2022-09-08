Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Private insurers want in on the Government's proposed income insurance scheme

By
6 mins to read
Insurers are picking holes in Finance Minister Grant Robertson's proposed income insurance scheme. Photo / Marty Melville

Insurers are picking holes in Finance Minister Grant Robertson's proposed income insurance scheme. Photo / Marty Melville

Life insurers say if the Government forges ahead with a state-run income insurance scheme that will affect their businesses, they want a piece of the pie.

Insurers want to administer part of the proposed scheme

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.