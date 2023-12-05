Roger Allison prompted a ministerial inquiry related to gaps in the law for compensating people who suffer from abuse and cannot work. Last month, he had his phone number disclosed to other claimants in an ACC error. Photo / Supplied

A bizarre ACC error meant a man seeking compensation for post-traumatic stress had his mobile number added to a case worker’s email signature.

Roger Allison, who has been battling ACC for years, started getting calls from very confused people last month.

“You’ve got Joe Public looking to speak to a case manager,” he said.

Allison works in the maritime industry and has never worked for ACC. But for years he has been trying to claim compensation for stress stemming from childhood abuse.

“The first guy was like, I didn’t actually expect you to answer ... I’ve been given this number to contact my case manager at ACC.”

The caller appeared to be an ACC client trying to resolve some matters with the agency.

One of the callers explained to Allison how he’d got his mobile phone number.

ACC said a keyboard error was responsible for the mistake. RNZ / Angus Dreaver

A screenshot of the email signature showed Allison’s number was on emails the ACC employee had sent.

“I assumed that his number is probably similar to mine.”

Allison said he was flabbergasted. But more calls were to come.

“The most recent was a gentleman who had already been given the runaround by ACC and his company gave him my number as the case manager looking after his problem.

“Anything to do with ACC these days causes so much anxiety and angst. You do your best to try and put it to the back of your head.”

He did not believe any malice was intended. He was irritated by the mistake but more annoyed that ACC had not apologised to him directly.

Almost two weeks after he alerted ACC, it had not apologised or explained what happened, he said.

Barrister and arbitrator Clive Elliott KC said that, based on what was known about the case, Allison or people in a similar position could complain to the Privacy Commissioner.

“This is a state agency that has disclosed the information.”

The conversations potentially involved ACC claimants discussing highly sensitive claims or matters of a personal health nature, which made the incident more concerning.

Survivor advocate Ruth Money said the incident showed how much work was still needed at ACC.

“Humans make mistakes and that’s why anybody needs to be prepared to proactively put their hand up,” she said today.

Allison alerted ACC to the mix-up on November 22. “It seems quite bizarre that they haven’t front-footed and been proactive and just apologised.”

Money has worked with Allison and was authorised to engage with ACC on his behalf.

That meant ACC had no excuse for not following up the issue with her or Allison after the mistake was reported, she said.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner has been approached for comment.

ACC response

ACC has now admitted the error and confirmed what happened.

“A member of our team made a keyboard error when creating their email signature by using one wrong digit in their phone number,” deputy chief executive Tane Cassidy said.

“We were grateful to Mr Allison for making our contact centre aware of the issue on 22 November and, when we learned of the mistake, our team immediately corrected the number.

“We’re sorry for the mistake and to hear that Mr Allison has received further calls.

“Our team has now contacted the 16 business customers who received the incorrect phone number, to ensure they now have our correct phone number.”

In 2021, Allison confronted a sex offender in court and helped expose a gap in compensation law for victims.

His efforts prompted a ministerial inquiry after he and the Herald learned that 2000 people, including abuse survivors, could be victims of the compensation loophole.

Progress on the case stalled under the Labour Government. Allison said he hoped the matter would receive renewed attention under the new Government.

