Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Pre-pandemic normal returns to SkyCity, but regulatory clouds loom

Matt Nippert
By
3 mins to read
Michael Ahearne, SkyCity Entertainment Group's chief executive. Photo / Peter Meecham

Michael Ahearne, SkyCity Entertainment Group's chief executive. Photo / Peter Meecham

SkyCity Entertainment Group has signalled a return to pre-pandemic levels of revenue and earnings, but warned investors that it continues to grapple with issues raised in two separate regulatory inquiries into its Australian operations.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business