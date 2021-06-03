Potential ransomware attack: Fujifilm shuts down systems, warns partners worldwide

Photo / 123RF

Japanese giant Fujifilm has taken all of its servers and PCs offline after a suspected ransomware attack.

The multinational is best known as a maker of cameras and film - and more, recently, kiosks in malls and pharmacies for DIY digital photo printing - but also makes high tech medical gear including devices for rapid processing of Covid-19 tests.

A message sent to local partner around 4am NZT this morning says, "FUJIFILM Corporation in Tokyo became aware of the possibility of a ransomware attack, which has already infected multiple PCs and servers in Japan."

Systems were being closed down out of "an abundance of caution".

"Fujifilm will be turning off our network and server environment and will therefore not be able to receive and fulfill orders," the email says.

"We appreciate that this has a big impact on business today, but at this moment it is not clear how long this situation will continue."

The local partner told the Herald that the only way to contact the company was by phone. Fujifilm's NZ operation did not immediately respond to a request for comment by phone.

This morning, Crown agency Cert NZ released its latest quarterly report, showing another increase in financial harm caused by cyberattacks.

Ransomware hackers have gone after larger targets in 2021, with recent victims including giant meat processor JBS, supplier of around a fifth of US beef, the Colonial Pipeline (supplier of around 20 per cent of fuel to the US East Coast), Canon and, at home, the Waikato DHB, which continues to grapple with the aftermath of a May 18 attack.