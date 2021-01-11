Ports of Auckland chair announces exit after decade on board

Ports of Auckland chairwoman Liz Coutts. Photo / Supplied

Ports of Auckland chairwoman Liz Coutts is to step down from the job after 10 years on the board of the Auckland Council-owned entity, New Zealand's main import port and mired in container shipping unloading delays.

Coutts, named Deloitte Top 200 chairperson of the year for 2020, also chairs Oceania Healthcare, Skellerup Holdings and Ebos Group.

She will step down from the Auckland Port board on January 31.

A statement from the port said she told the Auckland Council shareholder of her intention to retire last year as she wanted to reduce the number of chair roles she held.

Former All Black Bill Osborne will become acting chairman.

Coutts said she was proud of what the company had achieved in her time on the board.

"While there have been many challenges in my time at Ports of Auckland, including the debate on port location and recent challenges as a result of Covid-19, overall the company has performed well in this time.

"Looking to the future, the 30-year master plan and automation project will be transformational. It will nearly double port capacity, improve safety and efficiency, and provide a range of benefits to Aucklanders,'' she said.

"Being chair of Ports of Auckland during five years of unprecedented challenges has been a privilege for which I will always be both grateful and proud.''

Staff at Ports of Auckland ''should be proud'' of their achievements and can feel confident that the company is set up for an exciting and successful future.

''I wish everyone who works at Ports of Auckland, its board, and its new chair well."

Osborne joined the board in May 2017.

He is a professional director, chairs Page & Macrae Limited and is on the board of Transpower. He is currently the President of New Zealand Rugby. Recent directorships included; Planttech Research, CoreLogic NZ, and 2 Degrees mobile. Osborne also has a past background in international logistics, having been Group Manager International for NZ Post.