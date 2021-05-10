Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Pop-Up Globe owners $720k in the red as two more businesses sink into liquidation

3 minutes to read
A new Pop-Up Globe that is under construction at the Ellerslie Race Course.

A new Pop-Up Globe that is under construction at the Ellerslie Race Course.

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Two more companies that were part of the now-failed Shakespearean Australasian theatre business Pop-Up Globe have been put into liquidation in a $720,000 failure.

Pop-Up Globe Auckland and Pop-up Globe International are now in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.