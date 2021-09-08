Voyager 2021 media awards
Phil O'Reilly: Five things to consider for post-Covid 'normal'

5 minutes to read
Our new "normal" won't be the same as before Covid but it should provide stability and confidence for people. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Phil O'Reilly

OPINION:

As New Zealand's vaccine rollout is completed by the end of this year, it is vital that we all discuss and debate what our next normal might look like.

It won't be the same

Covid