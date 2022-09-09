Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Peter Davis: GST furore highlights how much fees can dent KiwiSaver balances

By Peter Davis
5 mins to read
The GST debate highlights the impact of fees on KiwiSaver balances. Photo / Getty Images

The GST debate highlights the impact of fees on KiwiSaver balances. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

The recent furore over the proposal to charge GST on KiwiSaver management fees shows three things.

Firstly, tax remains a treacherous area for policy debate in New Zealand.

Secondly, KiwiSaver has built

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.