Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business / Personal Finance

We spent all our savings in early retirement and now regret it – Mary Holm

Mary Holm
Opinion by
Columnist·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read
Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

We have travelled a lot in our early retirement. Photo / 123rf

We have travelled a lot in our early retirement. Photo / 123rf

Good on you!

Q: I thought I would tell you my story of not being careful with money.

We sold a property in Auckland 10 years ago. We came down to the Coromandel and thought it would be a nice place to live. We bought a two-storey house in a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save