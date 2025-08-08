Advertisement
The pros and cons of owning rental property in retirement - Mary Holm

Mary Holm
12 mins to read

With the money that was sitting in real estate you can travel widely, buy the good seats to shows, eat out often, spoil the grandkids, drive a car you love,” says Mary Holm. Photo / 123rf

Rentals in retirement

Q: From Peter Lewis, vice president of New Zealand Property Investors Federation:

Owning residential property in retirement remains a smart and resilient strategy, especially in the face of inflation and uncertain financial markets, and the reality that retirement can now last for more than 30 years.

