Should parents be able to see their adult children’s bank accounts? – Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Many parents set up bank accounts for their children when they are young. Photo / 123rf

Leave them to it

Q: Should parents be able to see their children’s bank account details once they become adults?

We helped our two children set up accounts when they were around 14. We cannot see their transactions and don’t want to. They (mostly) earn or are gifted their own

