Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance

Parental leave: Key financial tips for new parents - Nadine Higgins

Nadine Higgins
By
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Planning for baby: There are some key financial steps new parents should take. Photo / 123RF

Planning for baby: There are some key financial steps new parents should take. Photo / 123RF

Nadine Higgins
Opinion by Nadine Higgins
Nadine Higgins is the host of NZME's personal finance podcast The Prosperity Project and a financial adviser at enableMe. She was formerly a financial journalist and broadcaster.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

Having a baby can shift your whole world off its axis. All the things you thought you knew aren’t so certain any more – and your finances are no exception.

Thankfully, Mother Nature gives us nine-ish months to prepare, and there are plenty of financial things to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance