Offset mortgages: A family-friendly way to reduce interest costs – Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

An offset family mortgage can act like a rainbow providing financial support from one family member to another. Photo / 123RF



All in the family

Q: I don’t think I’ve read anything in your column about offset mortgages, but there have been a number of questions about helping children/parents into homes,to increase etc.

Our daughter in Christchurch needs a new bathroom and kitchen, which requires her to increase her mortgage. We

Save