Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance

No handouts: We lived on a tight budget and managed to buy a home – Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

There are still ways to have fun on a budget, such as going for a picnic. Photo / Getty Images

There are still ways to have fun on a budget, such as going for a picnic. Photo / Getty Images

Mary Holm
Opinion by Mary Holm
Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

Yes, but ...

Q: As immigrants, we had to start all over again, with two preschoolers. Money was spent within our means, no fast food and junk, just wholesome meals and an annual holiday as a meaningful treat. It was boring, and a lot of willpower was needed. Some hard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance