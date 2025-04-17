Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance

Labour doesn’t support Te Pāti Māori policy for Māori to get NZ Super at earlier age

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Labour's finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds and Māori and social development spokesperson Willie Jackson are unsupportive of ethnicity-based Super eligibility. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour's finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds and Māori and social development spokesperson Willie Jackson are unsupportive of ethnicity-based Super eligibility. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour has clarified it does not support Te Pāti Māori’s policy for Māori to receive New Zealand Superannuation seven to 10 years before everyone else.

Labour’s finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds declined the opportunity to shoot down the idea when first asked to share her view, saying: “Labour will not be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance