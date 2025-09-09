Advertisement
Why Winston Peters wants a KiwiSaver overhaul – Generate Wealth Weekly

By Greg Smith
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Winston Peters outlined a possible new compulsory KiwiSaver policy at his annual party conference. Video / NZ Herald
Opinion by Greg Smith
Greg Smith is an investment specialist at Generate.

THE FACTS

  • Winston Peters has proposed making KiwiSaver compulsory, with increased contribution rates for employees and employers.
  • Peters suggested raising contributions to 8% initially, then 10%, with tax cuts to offset the costs.
  • Currently, only 44% of New Zealanders feel prepared for retirement; higher contributions could improve this.

As KiwiSaver nears its 20-year anniversary, is it time for a reset, with mandatory membership and much higher minimum contribution rates? The concept certainly has merit on a number of levels, writes Greg Smith.

The political debate over KiwiSaver has been thrust into the limelight once again before

