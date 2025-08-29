Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

The KiwiSaver provider that doesn’t pay contributions on top of salaries for staff - Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

About 25% of employers use a total remuneration approach, in which the KiwiSaver employer contribution is paid as part of the package, not on top of it. Photo / 123rf

About 25% of employers use a total remuneration approach, in which the KiwiSaver employer contribution is paid as part of the package, not on top of it. Photo / 123rf

Mary Holm
Opinion by Mary Holm
Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

Totally not good

Q: Something that’s been a bugbear of mine is that ANZ, as the largest KiwiSaver provider and one of the largest employers in the country, does not offer KiwiSaver employer contributions for a large number of its employees, specifically those on a “total employment cost” or “managerial”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save