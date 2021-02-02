Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / KiwiSaver

Huge disparity in KiwiSaver returns. How did yours perform?

Tamsyn Parker
By
Business Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
There was a huge disparity in the performance of KiwiSaver funds in 2020. Photo / File

There was a huge disparity in the performance of KiwiSaver funds in 2020. Photo / File

There was a huge disparity in the performance of the top and bottom KiwiSaver funds last year - a year in which sharemarkets plunged in March before bouncing back to hit new highs.

The top KiwiSaver fund rose more than 30 per cent in 2020 but the worst was down

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from KiwiSaver

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from KiwiSaver