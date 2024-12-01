Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

The Ex-Files: Can I make a claim for occupational rent post-separation?

By Jeremy Sutton
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Navigating occupational rent claims post-separation: What to know. Photo / 123RF

Navigating occupational rent claims post-separation: What to know. Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Jeremy Sutton
Jeremy Sutton is a barrister and family lawyer at Bastion Chambers.

Q: My ex-partner and I lived together for eight years. We were in the family home for that period. For the last four years, my ex-partner and our 10-year-old child have remained living in the family home, while I have been renting elsewhere.

My ex-partner and I have been arguing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment