Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Know your rights: What landlords must read before biggest tenancy change in 35 years

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Judith Collins believes the Government is bashing landlords, leading to fewer wanting to be landlords, and fewer houses to rent. Video / Mark Mitchell

Landlords' rights and obligations change in three weeks, after the former Labour-led coalition Government amended the law to give more security of tenure to tenants in the $180 billion sector.

Some landlords are upset about the February 11 reform, threatening to sell, empty their rentals or screen new tenants more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment