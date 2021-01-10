Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Construction

Biggest tenancy law reform in 35 years: 'I'll keep my places empty'

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
PM Jacinda Ardern defending changes to legislation regarding landlords. Video / Mark Mitchell

A landlord has expressed fear about the biggest tenancy law reform in 35 years, threatening to empty his homes when New Zealand's 1.5 million renters get much more power early next month.

From February 11, major changes to the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 become law, embedding tenants more firmly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Construction

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Construction