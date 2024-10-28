Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

How to avoid being poor in retirement - Darcy Ungaro

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Almost one in three people today don’t think they’ll have enough money to retire comfortably by age 65, according to the Retirement Commission. Photo 123rf

Almost one in three people today don’t think they’ll have enough money to retire comfortably by age 65, according to the Retirement Commission. Photo 123rf

Darcy Ungaro is an authorised financial adviser and the host of the NZ Everyday Investor podcast.

OPINION

A growing number of Kiwis are sleep-walking into retirement poverty.

The gap between our means and our needs appears to be widening with each generation.

Many retirees would already struggle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment