Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment
Updated

Craigmore Sustainables rural investments value tops $1 billion

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Craigmore’s Te Awa dairy farm at Te Pirita in Canterbury.

Craigmore’s Te Awa dairy farm at Te Pirita in Canterbury.

Rural investment company Craigmore Sustainables says it now has total assets of more than $1 billion after a year of steady driving to become a leader in sustainable food and fibre production.

Craigmore now manages 60 properties across the country and claims to be New Zealand’s largest diversified rural investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment