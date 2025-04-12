Advertisement
Retirees face income drop as term deposit rates fall, what to do - Nadine Higgins

Nadine Higgins
The Prosperity Project host
Liam Dann discusses the latest Reserve Bank rate decisions amid tariff turmoil.
Nadine Higgins
Opinion by Nadine Higgins
Nadine Higgins is the host of NZME's personal finance podcast The Prosperity Project and a financial adviser at enableMe. She was formerly a financial journalist and broadcaster.
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Reserve Bank data shows over $370 billion in mortgage debt, with interest rate drops saving $3.7 billion per percentage point.
  • Term deposit rates have fallen from 6% to 4.3%
  • This has the effect of reducing income for retirees relying on savings.

When the official cash rate falls, the impact on those who have a mortgage gets all the attention — and that’s fair, to a point.

Reserve Bank (RBNZ) data shows New Zealanders have more than $370 billion in mortgage debt, so the impact of interest

Save

