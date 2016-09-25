The dollar is heading for a weekly decline of 0.5pc against the US dollar. Photo / iStock

The New Zealand dollar fell to a four-week low as traders increased bets the Reserve Bank will cut the official cash rate in November after the bank last week cited "sustained" weakness in inflation while flagging the need for further easing.

The kiwi dropped to 72.28 US cents as at 8am in Wellington, having touched 72.22c in late New York trading on Friday, the lowest since Aug. 31 and down from 72.74c in Wellington at the end of last week. The trade-weighted index declined to 76.87 from 76.90 in New York and from 77.20 in late Asian trading on Friday.

Last Thursday, RBNZ governor Wheeler kept the OCR at 2 per cent yesterday, saying more easing was on the cards to get inflation back within the target band of 1-to-3 pe rcent.

