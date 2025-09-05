Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

How does the depositor compensation scheme work? – Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

A range of deposit takers are covered under the Government's new Depositor Compensation Scheme. Photo / NZ Herald graphic

A range of deposit takers are covered under the Government's new Depositor Compensation Scheme. Photo / NZ Herald graphic

Mary Holm
Opinion by Mary Holm
Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

Depositor scheme running

Q: I was following with interest the moves to introduce savings guarantees, as many countries have, and thought it was being introduced mid-year? I’ve seen no media about this? Could be me.

I am not sure if New Zealanders understand what a bank collapse really means. Support

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save